Dog Haus Celebrates Its New Glendora Shop With a Deal

What to Know Glendora Public Market at 905 E. Arrow Highway

March 20 and 21, 2021

Buy a Haus item, receive a free Kids Meal

Twelve hours in a day, twelve months to a year, and a traditional box of doughnuts, cupcakes, or cookies? They very often come 12 to the bunch.

Which makes the number a nice one to ponder, all in all. Is 12 a lucky charm for you? Then get happy, for Dog Haus, the Pasadena-started chain devoted to fancy frankfurters, is about to open its twelth restaurant in the LA area.

The location is in Glendora, at the recently opened Glendora Public Market.

And to make this frankfurter-y debut all the more delightful? There's a two-day giveaway on, giving families a reason to stop by and pick up lunch or dinner.

How it works?

Easy: Buy a Haus item on March 20 or 21 and score a Kids Meal for free.

Of course, the company, which marked its 10th anniversary in 2020, isn't only about the haute hot dog. Sausage, chicken dishes, burgers, and plant-based offerings also fill out the fill-your-tum menu, as do a selection of savory sides.

"We are excited to bring Dog Haus’ signature creations to Glendora," said Franchisee Manish Patel.

"Dog Haus Glendora is unique as it's in a new, dynamic food hall among other hand-crafted purveyors. We can’t wait to share The Absolute Würst with the community and look forward to celebrating our grand opening with everyone next week."

But there's more mustard-topped, onion-laden cheer ahead: "Dog Haus Glendora is also giving 20 lucky fans a FREE Haus Dog every week throughout the remainder of 2021!"

How to try and become one of those winners?

"To enter for a chance to win, text 'Glendora' to 31996 now through April 4. The lucky winners will enjoy their choice of seven chef-driven Haus Dog creations, which feature premium toppings, once a week for the entirety of 2021."

The winners will be notified on April 5. Where to enter? Oh delish: Right here.