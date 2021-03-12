Minion Café Debuts at Universal Studios Hollywood

Gru is famously into whatever is cool and new, as any "Despicable Me" maven knows, and his faithful, ever-busy Minions? They have a known knack for making things happen out of seemingly thin air.

So the appearance of a Minion-ized restaurant at Universal Studios Hollywood, where there was no Minion-themed eatery before, shouldn't surprise anyone who is well-versed in the craftiness and creativity of these beloved animated characters.

And such an eatery will turn its eye upon the world, for the first time, during Universal Studios Hollywood's Taste of Universal, a food + shopping experience which opens on March 12, 2021.

Rides will remain temporarily closed, but if you've got a Taste ticket, you can swing by the Minion Café, a munch-filled restaurant filled with Gru-good grub and colorful desserts.

Eager to see some of the "eye"-catching designs of the theme park's newest restaurant? Turn your gaze upon these fresh photos now...

Guests at Universal Studios Hollywood's Taste of Universal can get their first look at the new Minion Café starting on March 12, 2021.
The eatery is located next to the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem ride.
Outdoor dining at the new eatery will be open during Taste of Universal.
What can you expect food-wise? Oh yum: Grilled cheese sandwiches are a major theme.
The selection includes a Meatball Parmesan Grilled Cheese, a Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese, and a Classic Grilled Cheese.
A Unicorn Cupcake is on the menu, too, as well as the Felonious Float, which is a "... raspberry slush beverage swirled with banana frozen yogurt, topped with whipped cream and banana candy."
How to see the brand-new Minion Café? Purchase a ticket to Taste of Universal, which is now open.

