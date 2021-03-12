Minion Café Debuts at Universal Studios Hollywood

Gru is famously into whatever is cool and new, as any "Despicable Me" maven knows, and his faithful, ever-busy Minions? They have a known knack for making things happen out of seemingly thin air.

So the appearance of a Minion-ized restaurant at Universal Studios Hollywood, where there was no Minion-themed eatery before, shouldn't surprise anyone who is well-versed in the craftiness and creativity of these beloved animated characters.

And such an eatery will turn its eye upon the world, for the first time, during Universal Studios Hollywood's Taste of Universal, a food + shopping experience which opens on March 12, 2021.

Rides will remain temporarily closed, but if you've got a Taste ticket, you can swing by the Minion Café, a munch-filled restaurant filled with Gru-good grub and colorful desserts.

Eager to see some of the "eye"-catching designs of the theme park's newest restaurant? Turn your gaze upon these fresh photos now...

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.