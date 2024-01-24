Dog Haus has a delectable burger + drink deal, just in time for Pasadena Cheeseburger Week

What to Know Pasadena Cheeseburger Week is sizzling through Jan. 27, 2024

Enjoy a Haus Burger and drink at Dog Haus for $10 during the special event (the drink can be a fountain drink, beer, or well shot)

The offer is good at the Dog Haus Pasadena location

You could, if you were granted a long, lengthy, easygoing stretch of time, try every cheeseburger in the Crown City at your leisure.

But it just isn't possible to follow every one of your meaty inclinations, nor the peckishness you have for plant-based patties, during the annual Pasadena Cheeseburger Week, which crackles on the grill each January.

So finding those especially tempting deals and interesting burgers seems key if you want to make the most of the seven-day sizzle-bration.

That hamburger-iest happening in all of the cheeseburger-loving land is sizzling through Jan. 27 — and it just happens to be the centennial year of the icon, which was invented at the Rite Spot diner in Pasadena in 1924.

A few local eateries are honoring the appetizing anniversary in a few different but delectable ways.

Dog Haus, which got its savory start in Pasadena in 2010, is offering a classic Haus Burger and drink for $10 during Pasadena Cheeseburger Week (at its Pasadena location, natch).

The beverage can be a fountain drink, if that's what you like your burgers, or a beer or well shot.

The company unveiled a few other tasty offerings just ahead of the cheeseburger event; the debuting dishes are not cheeseburger-related but will be on the menu when the whole shebang concludes on Jan. 27, at least for a limited time.

Dog Haus

Two new chicken bowls — the Bad Mutha Clucka, which features miso ranch and pickles, and the Hot Chick, which features hot Nashville kick — just debuted, and the El Guapo Cocktail, a sip made with tequila, Aperol, and other zesty ingredients.

The limited-time libation is only available at the Dog Haus Biergarten locations, keep in mind.

For all the delicious Dog Haus doings, roll by this site now. To get your flavorful fill of Pasadena Cheeseburger Week events, the Cheeseburger Challenge, and how the lip-smacking superstar got its start, don't Pas this site by.