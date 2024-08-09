Invite an adoptable dog on a sleepover during ‘Doggy Date Night'

What to Know Doggy Date Night at Best Friends Animal Society of Los Angeles

Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stop by the center at 1845 Pontius Avenue, fill out some foster paperwork, and leave, for the night, with a buddy, bringing them back the next day

If you fall for your new friend, the adoption fees will be waived

Sleepovers, the kind of stay-the-night gatherings that friends have held for, well, ever, have their sweet staples: Stories told, snacks shared, and, just maybe, a little snoozing before the first rays of dawn appear.

Sometimes, though, a sleepover can transform into something else: The adorable opportunity to meet, and get to know, a four-footed buddy.

Best Friends Animal Society is hoping that a few pup-loving Southern Californians are ready for the return of Doggy Date Night, which is all about inviting an adoptable pooch into your home for one night.

You'll need to fill out some fostering paperwork — you can do that ahead of time online, to move things along — and then stop by the Pontius Avenue center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the tenth of August to meet your sleepover pal.

Your task? "Give them love, comfort, and companionship for the night," advises the animal group.

And once the night is done?

"Bring them back the next day so they can continue their journey to finding their person."

But wait... might you be the pup's perfect person? That could be discovered during your kind-hearted sleepover.

If you do make a true connection, Best Friends will waive the adoption fees.

Animal rescues have long been creative in helping pair pups with people interested in potentially fostering, and Doggy Date Night is an upbeat example.

For while fostering an animal traditionally involves a time commitment, sometimes a summer sleepover can tell a human within an hour, or even less, that their new sleepover buddy needs to keep sleeping over forever.