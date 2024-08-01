Happy DOGust: Honor shelter pets at this free birthday brunch

What to Know DOGust Birthday Brunch at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista

Free (reservations are strongly recommended); Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; dogs are welcome

Complimentary non-alcoholic beverages for humans and canine mocktails for dogs are part of the fun, plus a take-home photo, too

Figuring out the exact birthday of our utterly perfect pup, the animal we met at a shelter and promptly fell for, is a mystery that many of us try to solve.

Ask our perplexed dog, we do. Wonder aloud in hopes the right date will suddenly come to us, we definitely can. Use our imagination, we surely might.

But not knowing the story of our shaggy sweetheart's birth when early records are not available is the road many of us must walk.

Still, there is a birthday that many shelter dog families do observe: It's DOGust, the month when we celebrate rescue animals in a variety of joyful ways.

Whether you honor your shelter dog's special day on the first day of August — this is the date widely honored by shelters and rescue groups — or later in the month, you can join a glad-hearted get-together at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Aug. 3.

Your dog is invited to the DOGust-themed brunch celebration — because of course she is and should be — and while admission is free, you'll want to RSVP for the furry festivity ahead of time.

Dog-centered doings will be afoot around the Playa Vista center's Barks & Rec Yard, including the chance to snap a cuddly pic in front of a themed backdrop (yep, you'll get a photo to keep).

Sips of a non-alcoholic nature will be available to the people — you'll enjoy two complimentary drinks — and gratis breakfast burritos from Urban Espresso will be given to human attendees.

Worry not: Pups will have treats and "canine mocktails."

DOGust has captured the Fido-directed fancies and hearts of dog champions everywhere, so let us pay tribute to North Shore Animal League America, the organization that helped the happy holiday first find footing.