Domenico's marks its 70th anniversary with pizza deals and flavorful freebies

What to Know Domenico's Italian Restaurant is located at 5339 E. 2nd Street in Long Beach

The restaurant, billed as Long Beach's oldest restaurant, opened in 1954

An anniversary party set for June 28 will include several dishes priced at $19.54 as well as complimentary pizza certificates for the first 100 people to arrive; the fun begins at 5 p.m.; reservations are not accepted

Raising a gooey, melty slice of cheesy dreaminess to a spot that is a true slice of Long Beach history feels like quite the festive thing to do.

Devotees of Domenico's Italian Restaurant will soon enjoy that celebratory opportunity when the popular eatery marks 70 sauce-laden, pizza-riffic years in business.

The flavor-packed festivity is set for June 28 — that's a Friday, which everyone knows is officially the most pizza-centric weekday — and good feelings will abound.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Good feelings and good deals, too: Domenico's will feature "select menu items for $19.54," including its truly famous, ever-obsessed-over pizza.

The pies at the 2nd Street eatery are legendary, in large part for Domenico's appetizing approach to pepperoni presentation: Rather than traditional discs, fans love their timeless topper served in ground form.

Domenico's

The June 28 celebration isn't just about savings and specials, however; the first 100 people to arrive will be presented with certificates good for free pizza.

The giveaway makes sense: Pizza and the beloved Belmont Shore eatery, which was opened by Domenico Spano, are synonymous in the minds of many Southern Californians.

The now-ubiquitous dish wasn't a common sight on local restaurants in the middle of the last century — finding pizza on a menu was not easy — but Domenico's delicious pies raised pizza's piquant profile in Southern California and beyond some seven decades ago.

"Surviving 70 years in the restaurant business is unheard of. But Domenico's has become a tradition to so many families in the community, and the level of loyalty of our customers is unbelievable. We are committed to our recipes, and keeping the experience the same, day in and day out, has been our hallmark," said Domenico's Owner Mike Rhodes.

"We thank our patrons from Long Beach and beyond for immortalizing our decades-long relationship with our guests."

Other favorites at the restaurant include Domenico's Special Salad, which include a garlicky dressing.

While the eatery's 70th anniversary will be observed at the Long Beach location, pizza lovers in the Mission Viejo area can also visit their own Domenico's, which is located on Vista del Lago.