Chow down at a special Dine LA celebration at Smorgasburg LA

What to Know Dine LA x Smorgasburg LA Takeover

Sunday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free entry, food and drink are additional; Dine LA-style menus will be the theme; the twice-a-year Restaurant Week begins July 12, 2024

Everyone, and we do mean everyone, is up for an early, quick, before-the-party-begins nibble.

You know the nibble of which we speak: Your friend is in the kitchen, cooking, and all of a savory sudden you're enjoying a palate-pleasing preview of what your host will soon be serving to the guests who are socializing beyond the kitchen door.

You might think of Dine LA's upcoming cameo at Smorgasburg LA, the weekly outdoor food market, in the same vivacious vein: The Restaurant Week is stopping by the ROW DTLA event for a tasty "takeover," one that will spotlight several of the market's beloved vendors.

Dine LA, by the by, opens on July 12 for a two-week engagement — our Restaurant Week is so big it isn't actually a week, which should surprise no one, given the massiveness of the Southern California dining scene — and it concludes July 26.

But waiting to sink your teeth into Dine LA-inspired menus created by Miya Miya Shawarma, Saucy Chick, Coyotas Sonora, Champignon Eats, and Taste of the Pacific at the outdoor foodie market?

You don't need to: You can find that delicious Dine LA energy at Smorgasburg LA on Sunday, June 23.

Entry is free — it always is, as Smorg regulars know — while food and beverages purchases are additional.

Menus for the Dine LA-themed event will be priced at $15 and $25, with "a few super special items for $35." More vendors are listed here, giving gourmands — or should we say "Smorgmands" — a chance to start daydreaming ahead of the power pair-up.