August is awesome, and full of movie milestones, at Street Food Cinema

What to Know Street Food Cinema, the outdoor movie series, recently announced its August 2024 schedule

Head to The Autry Museum in Griffith Park on Aug. 17 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Super Troopers"

"The Mummy," "Clueless," and "The Incredibles" are all on the August slate; movies are screened at various Southern California locations

August — or "Awe"-gust, if you prefer to speak of the excellent eighth month in a way that befits its outsized character — can really feel like a "pack it in" month.

Not "pack it in" as in quit, leave, or depart; rather, we're trying to get all of the good summer stuff packed in, from outdoor dining events to beach days to alfresco movies.

Call it the back-to-school effect, if you like; time is fleeting and fun of the summer-iest sort must be found and relished.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Street Food Cinema has several answers to this particular August-style longing to pack the fun in before the fall arrives. The outdoor film series unveiled its August 2024 schedule earlier in June and it does, as you might expect, pay lighthearted homage to a number of movie milestones, something that is synonymous with this series.

The comedic favorite "Super Troopers" will enjoy a spirited anniversary party on Aug. 17 at The Autry in Griffith Park — it is turning 30 — while "The Mummy" will bring its moxie to that same location Aug. 10.

Oh yes: The beloved action-romance is marking its 25th anniversary.

"Clueless," a co-presentation with the DTLA Alliance, will bring that as-if energy to Grand Hope Park in DTLA on Aug. 10, while "Crazy, Stupid, Love" heads west to Will Rogers State Historic Park on Aug. 24.

There are more Awe-gust gems on the schedule, not to mention a bunch of July gems; tickets are on sale for both months now.

Adding to the aura of this enjoy-your-entertainment-outside extravaganza? Places to pose for photos near backdrops inspired by the various films, food trucks, and games to rev up the audience's energy.

Summer hasn't quite started, but, already, we can sense its whoosh-able nature. It is fleeting, and shall be gone in a mere moment, as is its predictable way.

Find your summer-ish cinematic good times at a Street Food Cinema event now.

And happy anniversary, or anniversaries, to all of the films in the 2024 spotlight at this series, which graces so many great LA locations with so many fabulous flicks.