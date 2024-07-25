Food & Drink

The Donut Man's peachiest treats are here (but only for a short time)

Sweet news: The shop's popular strawberry doughnuts are still on the Glendora/DTLA shelves, too.

By Alysia Gray Painter

The Donut Man

What to Know

  • The Donut Man in Glendora and DTLA at Grand Central Market
  • Seasonal fresh peach doughnuts are back at both shops for a limited time; $6.25 each
  • Strawberry doughnuts, the doughnut maker's most popular seasonal item, are still available, too

Hold up any succulent stone fruit to the clouds above and the juicy goodie can, for a moment, look like a bright star in the summer sky.

The similarities between the globular and golden appearance of a peach and our sun aren't mere flights of poetic fancy; peaches, like their stone fruit cousins, really do seem to shine brightest when the summer season is just hitting its sunny stride.

You can find this flavorful fact by visiting most any bakery, where peach pies, cakes, and shakes are on the tempting rise.

And at The Donut Man, the beloved Glendora pastry shop that started baking memorable confections in the early 1970s?

Peach time=doughnut time, an appetizing equation no mathematician would dare doubt.

And fresh peach doughnuts are back, for a limited time, on the shelves of both the Glendora doughnut shop and its newer DTLA location at Grand Central Market.

Like its berry-laden bestie — The Donut Man's strawberry doughnut is one of Southern California's sweetest sensations, a superstar with a longer season that begins in mid-winter — the peach doughnut is a seasonal favorite.

But the window is tight: Peach doughnuts officially returned July 24, but don't wait to buy yours. Peaches can reach their zenith in just a few weeks, meaning these gooey confections won't be around for long.

"Gooey" doesn't tell the whole blissfully sticky story, however, with these toothsome gems: The glistening wonders are truly stacked high with flavor-packing fresh peach goodness.

A peach doughnut is $6.25; find yours in Glendora and/or DTLA. And be sure to pick up a strawberry doughnut while you're there, too, if you'd like to try both of The Donut Man's timeless treats in one gooey go.

