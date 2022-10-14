Doughnuts, Ice Cream, Cake: Dessert Day Has Yummily Dawned

What to Know National Dessert Day is Oct. 14

Southern California's bakeries are full of October-inspired goodies right now

One favorite: The Donut Man is making those popular Pumpkin Doughnuts at both its Glendora and Grand Central Market shops; they're $3 each

It can pretty much feel like every day in October is sort-of-kind-of semi-officially National Dessert Day, when in truth we're gobbling lots of candy.

And whether or not candy counts as dessert can be something of a controversial topic (bring it up among the biggest sweet-toothers in your social circle and see where the discussion leads).

But cake, ice creams, and even frosting-topped doughnuts? Yeah, we're well into Dessertville when we're talking about the more sizable yummy stuff that we eat from plates, bowls, cones, and boxes.

So the fact that National Dessert Day arrives at the centerpoint, or nearly, of October feels sort of perfect, even if miniature candy bars and other Halloween snacks aren't involved.

Where to celebrate on Friday, Oct. 14?

If you're looking for savings, look to BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, where its popular Pizookie is currently priced at $5. This is a dine-in deal, and only for a limited time, so don't put off your Pizookie-centered cravings for long.

Another sweet steal, if you're looking for a well-made temptation that has fall flavor? The Pumpkin Doughnut just returned to The Donut Man, so stop by the original Glendora shop, or the Grand Central Market location in DTLA, for your treat. (In Glendora, these autumn eats are priced at $3 each.)

The Ice Cream Series is briefly back at Salt & Straw scoop shops, if you're seeking a cold confection with frightful flair. Indeed, the ice cream boasting the bugs — Don Bugito's Creepy Crawly Critters — is on the line-up, as is the popular Jack O'Lantern Pumpkin Bread flavor.

And on the up-and-up this fall is a trendy and tasty flavor: Apple Cider Doughnuts. No longer just for doughnuts, it is popping up in milkshakes, cookies, and this pretty limited-time cake at Milk Bar. There's a truffle version, too, if you're looking for a more diminutive version of the stylish dessert.

But if you want to give another flavor of the season some attention, Pitchoun Bakery at the Beverly Center is making mouthwatering Pecan Tarts, as well as other fall fancies that vibe well with our autumn hankerings.