Downtown Disney's ‘Extended' Area Gets an Opening Date

It's November, a time when we begin to break out the old Christmas carols on vinyl, and we think about stocking up on the chocolate Hanukkah gelt, and we fully and festively embrace the season to come.

Enhancing those anticipatory feelings? For many Southern Californians, a visit to Downtown Disney District is a merry must as they seek to jumpstart the holiday joy.

Downtown Disney reopened, following a months-long closure, in early July 2020, and, in October, a surprise was announced: The district, which is known for its shops, eateries, and Disney-inspired decorations, would "extend" into Disney California Adventure.

Specifically along and around Buena Vista Street, the charming thoroughfare found at the front of the theme park.

The opening date given at the time of the announcement? Fans could look forward to this debut "later in November," the resort team revealed.

Now, as of Nov. 5, we know what "later" means exactly: Thursday, Nov. 19 will be the opening date of the Buena Vista Street section of Downtown Disney.

A few things to note?

Downtown Disney District, as people know it, is open now; the Nov. 19 date is all about the addition of Buena Vista Street.

Disney California Adventure will remain temporarily closed beyond Buena Vista Street, and no rides will operate. Likewise, all of Disneyland Resort is temporarily shuttered, too.

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe will be open for all of your hot chocolate requirements, and Elias & Co. has all sorts of Disney-inspired apparel.

And several shops, lampposts, and building fronts will be dressed in baubles and bows, as is tradition at the parks when the holidays grow nearer.

A number of safety guidelines will be place, including limited capacity and required face coverings for all guests ages 2 and older.

A mobile wait list system may be used, too, if attendance at Buena Vista Street reaches capacity.

It's free to visit, but note that Downtown Disney District parking will be $10 at the Simba lot starting on Nov. 19.