Art and Culture

Two Dungeons & Dragons events will roll with advantage in Santa Ana and DTLA

Role-play your way into the new year at Alamo Drafthouse and the Bowers Museum.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Aninka Bongers-Sutherland

What to Know

  • Board Game Day featuring Dungeons & Dragons takes place Jan. 4 at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana
  • Dungeons & Drafthouse at Alamo Drafthouse happens Jan. 5 in DTLA
  • A fantasy-themed exhibit is also on view at the Bowers Museum through mid-February 2025

A new year is about fresh resolutions, novel outlooks, and, just maybe, a thrilling quest that can help you level up.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Of course, you may need to roll a natural 20 to do so, but consider this: You can't write "2025" without "20," so things may already be off to an auspicious and adventurous start.

You can up your sense of adventure, and find some game-loving camaraderie, too, by making your way to a pair of Dungeons & Dragons events over the first weekend of January.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The roleplaying phenomenon has been around for over 50 years, but it has found a whimsical wave of new players in recent years, thanks to its high profile on the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things," its special 2024 issue of Time magazine, and a host of popular D&D podcasts, Youtube shows, and game forums.

So warm up your dice-holding hands and make for the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana on Saturday, Jan. 4 for Board Game Day, an event that is putting a special focus on Dungeons & Dragons.

Prepare to roam the Grand Duchy of Orange while encountering the "strange and astounding devices" constructed by Lum the Mad. Premade characters are available "if you are new to D&D" but players are invited to "bring your own" if you like.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Things to do 5 hours ago

Things to do this weekend: Enjoy a free Oshogatsu Family Fest in Little Tokyo

Big Bear 23 hours ago

We're glow tubing, Big Bear Snow Play-style, straight into 2025

Reading up on the specifics, levels, and what to expect can be done so on this page, adventurers. You'll want to RSVP, too.

The museum's gather-round day of games is inspired by the "Fantasy: Realms of Imagination" exhibit, which is on view at the Santa Ana cultural institution through Feb. 16, 2025.

The D&D delights continue Jan. 5 at Alamo Drafthouse in Downtown Los Angeles. The Sunday afternoon happening is a "one shot," meaning the campaign can be completed at the event, and the theme? Oh goodness: "Gelatinous Gifts" sounds like an adventure with heaps of gooey get-up-and-go.

But best be on slime, er, time: Dungeons & Drafthouse begins at 2 p.m. Jan. 5, though doors open at 1:30.

The place? The cinema's Video Vortex, a hang-out spot with lots of tables and room to play. The price? It's $25.

Dungeon in a Box is helming the fantasy-fueled to-do, which is open to "first time players and seasoned D&D players alike."

Expect the fun to last around four hours, with "customized Dungeons & Dragons character sheets" to help jumpstart the gelatinously joyful event.

This article tagged under:

Art and CultureSanta AnaDowntown Los Angeles
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us