Saddle up your dragon for ‘Fantasy'-themed fun at the Bowers Museum

What to Know "Fantasy: Realms of Imagination" is a large-scale exhibit that is on view at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana; the museum is co-presenting the exhibit with the British Library

Through Feb. 16, 2025

Santa Ana

The Bowers Museum has several events inspired by the exhibit on its upcoming calendar, including a screening of 1982's "The Dark Crystal" and a "Bowers Board Game Day Featuring D&D"

Break out your lucky 20-sided die, your favorite Dungeon Master screen, and your go-to rulebook pronto, role-players: An enchanted bevy of fantasy-borne games, films, artworks, and ideas are in full flourish in Santa Ana.

The city has always embraced the imaginative side of life, of course — the Halloween and holiday events around the area reveal Santa Ana's commitment to creativity — and that fantastical fun is on dazzling display at the Bowers Museum.

"Fantasy: Realms of Imagination" a large-scale exhibit celebrating some of the best-known fantasy books, movies, characters, and creators, is now on view at the cultural institution.

To honor this imaginative multi-month showcase, which includes artifacts from and odes to "The Lord of the Rings," Dungeons & Dragons, Studio Ghibli, and all sorts of beloved speculative fare, the Bowers Museum is offering several exhibit-inspired events.

Those include a screening of "The Dark Crystal," Magic at Bowers Game Night, and the opportunity to design a whimsical book cover at a special workshop.

And the chance to venture into Wonderland when the Orange County School of Arts Musical Theatre Conservatory stages "Alice in Concert"? We're grinning like the Chesire Cat over the thought of this joyful late-January treat.

Be sure to check the museum's schedule to discover the date and details related to the event you'd like to join; some happenings are a one-day-only kind of deal, while others, like the game nights, will unfurl over multiple evenings.

And, of course, you can simply stop by the museum, purchase a ticket, and soak in the splendor that is "Fantasy: Realms of Imagination," an ethereal exhibit brimming with enchantment and lore.

If you're in the seasonal swing at the moment — you're seriously overbooked, in other words — worry not: The exhibit, which is presented by the British Library, will be on view through Feb. 16.

And as far as flying with your dragon to Santa Ana to savor this multi-item experience?

We're fairly sure mythical beasts are not permitted inside the museum at this time, so do leave your scale-covered bestie snug at home while you roam the remarkable hills and dales of famous fictional fantasy.