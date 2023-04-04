Egg-cellent News: LA Arboretum Is the Place for an Eveningtime ‘Spring Fling'

What to Know Spring Fling at the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden

Friday, April 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.

$15 non-member (adult); $10 member

Many holidays, as a general rule, last 24 hours, for the 25-hour day hasn't yet been invented (though invent it, someone definitely should).

And while we can celebrate Halloween at 7:15 in the morning, though devouring a bucket of candy at 7:15 in the morning doesn't always tempt, and Christmas can be observed just after lunchtime, though few children would wait for lunchtime to open gifts, the fact remains: A daylong holiday fills out a day.

Easter, though, is frequently celebrated around breakfast or even in the afternoon. There's just something about the fresh grass, dewy flowers, and sleepy sunshine that just fits the spring celebration's festive mood, and revelers are up and reveling by mid-morning.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden is playing with this tradition by staging a celebration not in the morning but at sunset on Friday, April 7.

Call the later-in-the-day Spring Fling a different way to approach the occasion: By twilight, when everything is a little cooler and gentler, and lit in lovely fashion by the evening's first stars.

"Egg Scrambles" are on the celebratory schedule, sweet news. No frying pans nor spatulas will be involved but children try to locate colorful eggs as quickly as they possibly can.

Scavenger hunts, DJ tunes, and other delightful additions of the most Easter-y assortment will pop, er, hop up during the three-hour event.

And if you'd like to pre-order a picnic box from the Peacock Café & Bar? That can happen, too.

Tickets should be purchased in advance. How to register? Hop, hop, hop by this site now.