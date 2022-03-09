Engage! ‘Star Trek: Picard' Fans Can Celebrate Season 2 at ‘10 Forward: The Experience'

What to Know "10 Forward: The Experience" runs March 10 - March 20

Themed drinks, food trucks and experiences every night

"Star Trek: Picard" season 2 is streaming now on Paramount +.

“Star Trek: Picard” fans can now boldly go where no one has gone before… an immersive pop-up event called “10 Forward: The Experience.” The event will feature cult-favorite food trucks, “Star Trek” themed cocktails and new merch.

As any Trek fan will tell you, 10 Forward is a meeting place where all the fun stuff happens on the Enterprise. So it's no surprise Paramount + is using it to re-create this social hub of the future in the DTLA Arts District.

Attendees will have access to out of this world food trucks like Lime Truck, Love Bird, Cousins Maine Lobster and more. Craving Romulan Ale or Saurian Brandy? The pop-up bar will feature Trek-themed drinks, experiential environments with digital interactions and photo moments.

Don't forget your communicator! All alien species are welcome to attend, including Vulcans, Kelpians, Saurians, Cardassians, Romulans and humans.

Reservations are required and a limited number of tickets will be available. The tickets are timed, and each seating will be open for approximately 90 minutes. All guests must be 21+ years of age to attend.

Paramount +

In season 2 of “Picard,” Patrick Stewart is back in his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard. Picard and his crew go on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. He must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

The series also stars Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Brent Spiner. “Star Trek: Picard '' is streaming now on Paramount+. Details are below on how you can jump lightyears into the future with fellow fans at “10 Forward: The Experience.”

Paramount +.

WHEN: 10 days of 10 Forward will be from Thursday, March 10 to Sunday, March 20

WHERE: 1262 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013

TICKETING INFO: Advance tickets are required for entry and can be purchased at 10forwardtheexperience.com

Food Trucks: