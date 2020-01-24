Enjoy a Free Lunchtime Breakfast at NORMS Inglewood

What to Know Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 1-3 p.m.

2960 W. Imperial Highway in Inglewood

First 50 people in line at 1 p.m. will score a free Four Deuces breakfast

Certain savory dishes have become superstars around Southern California, with omelets, scrambles, and other hearty fare leading the delicious way.

Among those iconic, fill-'er-up dishes is the Four Deuces, a limited-time, morningtime favorite at NORMS Restaurants. And, this being NORMS, which is the classic-est of classic diners, the Four Deuces is, of course, an any-time-of-the-day dish.

What is it, exactly? Picture two hotcakes, two bacon slices, two sausage links, and two eggs. There's the four-pack of quintessential breakfast foods, and each is a "deuce."

And on Wednesday, Jan. 29, the first 50 guests to queue at NORMS Inglewood will score a Four Deuces for free.

Here's a twist: It's all happening from 1 to 3 p.m., meaning you're having breakfast for lunch if you score this flavorful freebie.

But "breakfast for lunch" is the way of things at all NORMS venues, given that the diners are open 24 hours a day, and you can pretty much eat what you want when you want.

The reason behind the grub-tastic giveaway?

It's the restaurant's ribbon-cutting, which means other celebratory events will be in the air. If you're a resident of Inglewood, for example, you'll enjoy 10% off, all day long, on Jan. 29.

Radio station KJLH will be there, too, with Clippers tickets to give out to basketball buffs.

While this is the grand opening for the restaurant, NORMS fans will likely know that the new Inglewood location has been in operation since November 2019.

Ready for the Four Deuces, for free, at NORMS Inglewood? Find out more on the opening, and all of the delish details, now.