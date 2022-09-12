Enjoy Free Entry at Several Gems on Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day

What to Know Saturday, Sept. 17

Over three dozen California museums are participating

You'll need to reserve your free ticket, which is good for you and a guest, via the Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day site before you go; parking may require an additional fee

The final Saturday of summer won't be especially summerly, not at least when it comes to the heat spikes we've seen in recent weeks.

Rather, the weather will be quite temperate and fall-like, which may, in turn, put us in a fall-ish frame of mind.

And once our frame is in full fall mode? We may be eager to pursue the sorts of activities that have long been associated with autumn, like taking in a new art exhibit or revisiting a favorite sculpture or meeting up with a friend for a day of chitchat and cultural enrichment.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Of course, these pleasurable pastimes don't exactly belong to the crispest season, but Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day is definitely and delightfully synonymous with September.

And on Sept. 17, which is the final day of summer 2022? The always anticipated happening will once again welcome thousands of museum goers, guests who've all entered their chosen destinations for free.

Well, "free" with an asterisk: You'll need to secure your ticket in advance, through the event's site, before you go.

Which means that, yes, you'll need to choose your museum ahead of time, leaving the day's spontaneity to where you have lunch or what sorts of artworks and ideas you may encounter.

And there is plenty of spontaneity to savor at Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, which is billed as "an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine."

Not every museum in town is participating, but many wonderful destinations are, including the California African American Museum, the Los Angeles Maritime Museum, the International Museum of Printing, the Flight Path Museum & Learning Center at LAX, and the Japanese American National Museum.

As for your ticket, which will be available for immediate download once you register? It is good for you and a guest.

Keep in mind that parking may be a separate fee, and special exhibits can also require admission apart from a museum's permanent shows.