Enjoy free entry to five Arroyo Seco-close museums on ‘Museums of the Arroyo Day'

What to Know The 34th Annual Museums of the Arroyo Day

Sunday, May 5 from noon to 4 p.m.

Free entry to Heritage Square Museum, the Gamble House, the Los Angeles Police Museum, Lummis Home and Garden, and the Pasadena Museum of History; look for the free shuttles, too

The Arroyo Seco gets all sorts of well-deserved accolades, all of the time, from those locals who adore bird walks and history talks, as well as lovers of nature hikes that truly feel nature-y, even a few miles from downtown.

But the scenic and wild channel was in a bigger spotlight on the final Sunday of October 2023, when the Arroyo Parkway was closed to cars, giving those on foot, and bikes, a chance to explore the iconic arroyo-adjacent freeway in a people-powered way.

And, of course, the neighboring arroyo, which predates the parkway by, well, a very, very long time.

This beloved natural feature has another major date each year, however: It's Museums of the Arroyo Day, a springtime celebration that is heading into its 34th outing.

The 2024 event, which is all about giving people free access to five museums near the arroyo, will take place on Sunday, May 5 from noon to 4 o'clock.

The participating institutions will be well-known to past visitors: Heritage Square Museum, the Gamble House, the Los Angeles Police Museum, Lummis Home and Garden, and the Pasadena Museum of History will all offer complimentary admission to anyone stopping by.

Further, there are free shuttles, if you'd like to park once and call upon all of the participating venues. You can walk between the Gamble House and the Pasadena Museum of History, which is located in the nearby Féynes Mansion, but moving between the museums of Northeast LA and Pasadena will be an easier errand by hopping a free ride.

Heritage Square is also fairly close to the Lummis House — a few minutes to drive, at most — though do note they're on opposite sides of the Arroyo Parkway; the Museum of the Arroyos Day site has a map of Highland Park to give attendees more clarity about where each museum is located.

Also: Heritage Square Museum is close to a Metro station (one that shares the museum's name).

Activities outside of the museums are often a feature at this popular event, with demos, talks, and more sometimes adding to the educational and uplifting atmosphere

For further details, visit the MOTA site now.