Enjoy Free Entry to Six Arroyo-Close Museums

Trickle, sploosh, whoosh, chirp: Arroyos are places of water (sometimes), sunshine (frequently), and wildlife (often), and hiking along one will reveal all sorts of nature-nice pleasures to the delighted hiker, from mature oaks to scurrying lizards to a possible rabbit sighting or two.

But some channels have also famously channeled human creativity, ingenuity, and community closeness, too.

The Arroyo Seco is one such place, a winding, wending, and wonderful wonder that serves as a spirited and spectacular centerpoint of Northeastern Los Angeles.

There are a number of venerable museums, points of interest, and landmarks found on and near this delightful "dry stream," storied places that have weathered the decades while becoming firmly woven into the arroyo's larger tale.

Each year, six of those spots open their doors, for free, to the public, while providing an afternoon brimming with events, educational moments, activities created for kids, and chances to savor an element of the arroyo's larger story on a sunny spring afternoon.

Museums of the Arroyo Day returns in 2022 on May 22, a Sunday, marking its 32nd year.

The participating destinations include The Gamble House, Heritage Square, Los Angeles Police Museum, Lummis Home, Pasadena Museum of History, and the Autry's Historic Southwest Museum, Mt. Washington Campus.

And while several of the arroyo's furry and feathery denizens, which include coyotes, bobcats, hawks, and owls, can fly or trot to get from point A to point B, you may want to access the event's free shuttle, another longtime feature of this gift to the neighborhoods of NELA, and all of Southern California.

Architecture, history, and art are some of the themes you'll find at each stop, as well as how the museum or location plays a part in the Arroyo Seco's considerable character.

While the five-hour festivity is all about coming, going, and popping by, keep in mind that you'll want to arrive at whatever final place you'd like to visit by 4 p.m., an hour before the event concludes.

Museums of the Arroyo Day begins at noon. Where to start? At any of the six participating locations, with more details listed here.