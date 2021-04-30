Give Back

Enjoy ‘Guac on the Rock' and Help Local Restaurants, Too

Actor Dwayne Johnson and the team at Teremana, his tequila brand, have come up with a 'cado-cool way to support eateries (and you get a deal, too).

By Alysia Gray Painter

Teremana

What to Know

  • May 1-5, 2021; 21+ only
  • Order guacamole and a Teremana tequila cocktail, share a photo of your receipt through the initiative's site and you'll be reimbursed for your guac (up to $10)
  • The give-back initiative was created to help out restaurants and bars following months of closures and challenges

"Guac is extra"?

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Not only have you quite possibly heard that phrase spoken at a restaurant, but you've seen it on t-shirts, bumper stickers, and everywhere else you can stick a memorable, meme-ready notion, one that encapsulates the extra-ness of modern life.

But what if you could enjoy an order of "Guac on The Rock"?

That particular phrasing hasn't yet popped up on t-shirts and within memes, but it might, thanks to the generous spirit of actor Dwayne Johnson and his tequila brand Teremana.

For a five-day happening is coming up, from May 1 through 5, and the headline is this: The beloved action and comedy star will reimburse you for your guacamole, when you also purchase a Teremana cocktail.

There are other major headlines with this initiative, of course, starting with its give-back spirit.

Mr. Johnson and the Teremana team developed this idea to prompt people to enjoy a local restaurant or two, a gesture that is very much needed following a year-plus of pandemic-related closures and challenges.

You'll be reimbursed for your guacamole, via Venmo, when you upload a photo of a receipt showing both your guac order and a Teremana cocktail, too, at the official Guac on the Rock site.

Burger Month Apr 28

Uncool Burgers Begins Burger Month With a $1 Deal

Restaurant Week Apr 26

Happy 15th, Newport Beach Restaurant Week

Again, the reimbursement is for your guac, not your cocktail. And you'll want to find an establishment that serves Teremana beforehand, and make sure that is the libation you order to enjoy your Guac on the Rock.

And, of course: Be age 21, or over, and make sure you have a designated driver, too.

The movie star and Teremana will reimburse guac lovers up to a million dollars on their orders, so do get your receipt in early during the May 1-5 window.

Rules? It's always a smart idea to read 'em beforehand, in any venture. You can do so now.

Adding to the creamy conviviality of the promotion? May 2 happens to be Dwayne Johnson's birthday, and, yes, May 5 is Cinco de Mayo.

Whether you do go with Guac on The Rock, or you simply show your support to a favorite taqueria in the days ahead, you can take the actor's uplifting outlook to heart.

For showing our enduring affinity for the the businesses of our community is an awesomely extra thing to do, however you choose do it.

This article tagged under:

Give BackrestaurantsdealGuacamole
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us