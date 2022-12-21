Enjoy the Bands of the Rose Parade a Few Days Before the Rose Parade

What to Know Bandfest presented by REMO

Dec. 30 and 31 at Pasadena City College's Robinson Stadium; three separate programs will be presented

$20 per program

If you had to pick a sound to hear at the start of the new year, what sort of instrument would you choose to best symbolize a fresh and auspicious beginning?

Some music lovers might choose a kazoo, as a kazoo has plenty of moxie. Others would look to the flourish of a harp, a beautiful sound to wrap around a beautiful new year.

But for plenty of Southern Californians, the marvelous metallic meeting of the cymbals sounds just right, and so very bright, making it ideal instrumentation to welcome the next 365 days.

Cymbals, powerful percussion, and brassy horns will be at the fabulous forefront of 2022's final days when Bandfest presented by REMO grandly marches into Pasadena City College.

And the talented troupes included in Bandfest? Clash the cymbals with joy: These are the bands you'll see on Colorado Boulevard in the Rose Parade.

The regal Robinson Stadium event, a longstanding must-do for music lovers in the days ahead of the Rose Parade, will take place on Dec. 30 and 31, 2022.

As is tradition, there will be three programs to choose from; admission to each is $20. If you'd like to be in the stadium to root for a specific school or band, make sure you peruse the groups featured in each program to make sure you are there for the show you're eager to see.

Catalina Foothills High School will appear in Bandfest 1, LAUSD All District High School Honor Band will start Bandfest 2, and Vista Ridge High School Ranger Band will finish out Bandfest 3; all of the participants may be seen here.

Bandfest can famously (and unsurprisingly) sell out, so do purchase your admission in advance.

And if you're eager to watch these brass-buttoned artists stride through the heart of Pasadena in the world-famous parade after applauding them at PCC?

Keep in mind that the 2023 Rose Parade will be "Turning a Corner" on Monday, Jan. 2 (and not New Year's Day, which is a Sunday).