Enter Pasadena Humane's calendar contest or vote for your favorite cutie

What to Know Pasadena Humane's 2024 Calendar Contest is open; the deadline is July 31

Any pet, including those animals not adopted from Pasadena Humane, may be entered

Entering a photo is $25; voting on a photo is $1; money raised helps support the animal center's programs and mission

True story: We're in the final chapter of the first half of 2023, a chapter that will come to an abrupt but unsurprising close at the end of June.

And even with the knowledge that time is fleeting, and next year will be here before we know it, simply saying "2024" feels like something futuristic and far away.

But far-off, next year is most certainly not.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Exhibit A?

Calendar contests, helmed by a number of attractions and nonprofits around California, are beginning to pop up, the quirky competitions that give shutterbugs the chance to possibly-maybe see a picture they took representing a month in 2024.

One of the cutest of the local photo contests must be the one overseen by Pasadena Humane.

It's a sassy showdown that spotlights a host of critters — the contest isn't solely centered on dogs and cats — and all pets are welcome, not just those sweethearts that were adopted at the Raymond Avenue animal center.

You can enter your animal now for $25. Or if you'd simply like to peruse the entries and vote on your favorite?

That's $1 a vote, and the money goes to supporting Pasadena Humane's many animal-helping efforts.

The prizes are plum; the "top vote-getter" will receive a custom illustration and a starring role on Pasadena Humane merch. Pet gift baskets will be awarded to first-place finishers and runners-up, but there are even more goodies to peruse.

The deadline is July 31, a date that is even closer to 2024. So perhaps we should all get used to saying it, as futuristic and far-off as it might sound. (It feels especially futuristic as it signifies that the middle part of the decade is nearly here, something that is rather hard to wrap the mind around.)

But wrapping our mind around helping animals, especially during Pet Appreciation Week — that's happening through June 10, with various expressions of the adorable occasion showing up around town — is easy to do.

Here's where to start. Read up on all the rules for submitting a photo and how to vote on the animals vying for a spot in the 2024 Pasadena Humane calendar.