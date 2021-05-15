Everything Is Coming Up Strawberries at Sprinkles

What to Know Through May 23, 2021

$5.50 (though prices may vary by location); find a Sprinkles Cupcakes in Glendale, Beverly Hills, and other SoCal spots

There's also a Strawberry Shortcake Bar layer cake available, where cakes are sold

The middle of May around our produce-bountiful, flower-fabulous region?

It's all about jacaranda purple for some people, for sure, while others go for rosier views (because, yep, roses are at their pretty peak right now).

But if you're talking mouthwatering desserts, the sort of fruitful delectables that fill our bakery shelves when the fruit-tastic fifth month arrives, you're going to be blissing-out on the tantalizing topic of berries.

After all, the colossal California Strawberry Festival bursts forth around mid-May each year, or has in the past and will again.

And while the Oxnard celebration isn't happening in 2021, local berry buffs are still seeking out their favorite juicy snack, which can be hand-picked at places like Tanaka Farms in Irvine or freshly found at local stores and farmers markets.

And at Sprinkles Cupcakes, too, where the popular Strawberry Shortcake Bar has made a filling-fantastical return. We say "filling-fantastical" because this goodie boasts a center that's lush with strawberry compote, though there's more to this limited-time treat.

As in, more strawberry splendor, for the frosting is strawberry buttercream. And the cake itself? It's vanilla, and there's a "scratch made cookie crumble" to add toothsome texture to the top.

Just be sure to pick yours up at your local Sprinkles through Sunday, May 23.

And if you visit a Sprinkles locations that also has cakes on hand? You can find the Strawberry Shortcake Bar in layer cake form, adding a different sort of lusciousness to this quintessential mid-May indulgence.

Are you in a strawberry-themed daydream at the moment? Sweet news: You can find your favorite fruit in cupcake form as you wait for the strawberry festivals to burst forth again in May 2022.