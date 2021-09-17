Expect ‘Snow' in Costa Mesa When This Holiday Drive-Thru Returns

What to Know OC Fair & Events Center in Costa Mesa

Admission starts at $39.99 per vehicle (up to five people)

Nov. 26, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022, Wednesday through Sunday nights

Rolling by an especially well-decorated house or business in your neighborhood?

You likely long to stop your car in order to admire the snowmen, Santas, angels, or gingerbread people standing on the lawn or in the windows, the sort of sweet details that add visual splendor to the sparkliest season.

But what if you could keep on rolling, at a slow and stately pace, all to take in oodles of atmospheric sights, the sort of scenes that say that holidays are near?

That's possible, once you enter Night of Lights OC, a drive-thru holiday experience created by the team behind Winter Fest OC.

Like in 2020, the 2021 spectacular will be a yuletide adventure created especially for people inside automobiles to enjoy.

Vehicles entering the OC Fair & Event Center will roll along a "... mile-long drive-thru course filled with more than one million lights, themed holiday scenery and immersive vignettes, animated light shows, snow flurries and tunnels synchronized to music, special effects, even more interactive characters," including Santa (who will be there through Dec. 24).

If you visited in 2020, you can expect some fresh 'n frosty installations in addition to the classic areas you know, including an area devoted to festive flicks, a toy train area, and Santa's Workshop, too (yep, it has interactive elements).

Oh yes: And "snow" will again dust your car windows, like in 2020, a feature that proved to be popular with guests.

The flurries and fun all begin on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Something kind to keep in mind? If you're calling upon this Costa Mesa delight in its earlier days, do show with a new toy to donate to the Power of One Foundation's Annual Toy Drive.

Toys will be collected through Dec. 17.

"Last year, guests were amazed that Night of Lights OC was so much more than a typical drive-thru light show, there was interactive entertainment and special effects that invited you to become a part of this unique experience," shared Katrina Carlson, executive producer of Night of Lights OC

"This year, we are planning to add even more unique experiences as guests will drive-thru a mile long path of holiday magic as they're taken through dazzling lights and spectacular scenes including a Christmas Village, Santa’s Workshop, Forest of Lights, and Winter Wonderland. Whether it's a family outing, date night, company get together or girls night, we're thrilled to bring holiday cheer to the Southern California community with a safe and fun activity for all ages."

Tickets start at $39.99, for a vehicle with up to five people. They're on sale now, so book your night, keeping in mind that weekend slots tend to fill up at this wintry wonderland.