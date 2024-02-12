Fat Tuesday is all about free fries at Fatburger

What to Know Fatburger is giving away free fries, with purchase, in honor of Fat Tuesday

Good through Feb. 13

Use the code FATTUESDAY24 online or in-store

There are so many delicious foods that are synonymous with Mardi Gras, from beignets to gumbo, but only a few goodies have a moniker that matches the festive occasion's nickname.

That well-known handle is Fat Tuesday, of course, and Southern California's own Fatburger is hailing the holiday with a deal on fries.

It's not just a deal, though; you can enjoy free fries with purchase through Feb. 13, which is, yes, Fat Tuesday. But you'll need the code: FATTUESDAY24. And here's something tempting: It can be used online or when ordering at the store (but, yep, there are a few things to know, so know them now).

Call it a week of free treats, with a Carl's Jr. burger giveaway on Feb. 12 (you'll need to be a rewards member, do keep in mind) and two places, IHOP and NORMS, celebrating National Pancake Day on Feb. 13.

If you're heading to IHOP for your complimentary short stack, you'll want to be there between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Feb. 13 (it's also a fundraiser for Feeding America, if you'd like to donate at the restaurant or online).

And if you're a NORMS loyalty member, you can enjoy a free short stack on Feb. 13.

Of course, the bonanza year of foodie-fun freebies, those come-in-and-try-something-on-us offers, is just beginning to rev up, as it so often does in February.

Keep an eye out for when the oh-so-beloved Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day is coming — that's usually a spring kinda thing — and Slurpee Day, a July 11 favorite (yep, that's 7/11, which is a snap to remember).