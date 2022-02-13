Fatburger Celebrates the Super Bowl With Free Burgers

What to Know Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Fatburger is giving away 56 burgers each hour, in honor of Super Bowl LVI

Special codes will be shared on the company's Instagram stories

How central, to a football fan's enjoyment, is the supreme and celebrated snackage of Super Bowl Sunday?

You can find books written about the topic, and lengthy articles, and step-by-step segments on your favorite cooking channel, too.

For just about everyone has their go-to grub, the chips they can't stop reaching for, the great guac that holds up over the course of the game, the mini cupcakes that add a note of sweetness.

But what if, during football's most mondo-iest showdown, you could score a favorite foodstuff, for free, simply by acting fast?

That's the plan on Sunday, Feb. 13, when Fatburger, that LA institution of sizzle and savoriness, will give away 56 burgers each hour, for three hours, starting at 3:30 p.m., which is, yes, the start time of Super Bowl LVI.

That "LVI" is the reason, of course, behind Fatburger's 56-burgers-an-hour theme in 2022.

But how to maybe-possibly score one of these oh-so-LA classics, a meaty superstar in a city that has long been synonymous with the world's most iconic burgers?

A special code will be unveiled, each hour, on Fatburger's Instagram stories.

"Once the code is revealed each hour, the first 56 customers to redeem can enjoy an Original Fatburger — a fresh ground, pure lean beef patty, topped with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles, and relish, all sandwiched between a toasted bun."

If you score the freebie? You'll need to procure it by placing an online order, via www.fatburger.com/orderonline, and, yep, it is a one-per-guest kind of giveaway.

There's more to know, so check out the company's Instagram now for details on this Super-savory happening.

And who knows: Maybe your usual game-watching snacks will be upped this year, thanks to a complimentary burger.

By the by, Fatburger started in Los Angeles in 1947, which means it is celebrating a milestone year. From crispy fries to rich shakes to that known-everywhere burger, it has become a true titan of the SoCal sizzle-and-spatula scene.

Happy 75th, Fatburger, and to all fans hoping to score an act-fast freebie on Super Bowl Sunday.