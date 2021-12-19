Festive and Free: Holiday Fun at the Original Farmers Market

What to Know Third & Fairfax, Los Angeles

Through Dec. 24; times vary for performances and activities, so check the schedule

Live music, puppet performances, carolers, and more, all outdoors

Rolling up to the Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax usually requires some traditional tires, but when the week before Christmas arrives, a visitor kind of feels like they want to arrive by a bell-laden sleigh, or a red sled, or perhaps a pair of cross-country skis.

For the world-renowned public market, which will mark its 90th birthday in a few short years, becomes something of a holiday wonderland over seven or so celebration-filled days.

No, snow hasn't piled up on the market's green awnings, and ice isn't caking the famous faces of the market's two clocktowers.

But several cheery to-dos are festooning the property, like so many strands of popcorn or cranberries weaving through the branches of a Christmas tree.

And enjoying these happenings? Entry is totally free, which means you can hear Victorian carolers, savor the sounds of steel drums, watch a playful performance by the Bob Baker Marionettes, or join a craft-making session without paying admission.

It's all going on, with glitter, high spirits, and panache, through Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

All of the activities and entertainment offerings are occurring at various times, mostly during the daytime hours, so you'll want to check the schedule before turning your sleigh or skis for the mid-city corner of Third Street and Fairfax Avenue.

Adding to the ebullient, once-a-year aura?

Picturesque decorations, from the stately tree on the north side of the market to all of the baubles, lights, and swag on the market's stalls.

And within those stalls?

So much snackery, the sort of foods that feel just right for the season, from hearty sandwiches, to yummy doughnuts, to the tempting toffee at Littlejohn's Candies (look for the wrapping station out front, as this particular treat has become quite the stocking stuffer for many Southern Californians).

Bites, beverages, and any shopping purchases are additional, of course, but, again, all of the holiday doings are totally free, and nothing requires a ticket.

Also? Everything happens outdoors at the Original Farmers Market, with a lot of the upbeat action centered at the landmark's airy Plaza area.