Find Savory Savings on National Cheeseburger Day

What to Know Friday, Sept. 18

Slater's 50/50 Pasadena, Valencia, and San Diego will upgrade your Best Damn Bacon Cheeseburger patty to a patty stuffed with melted cheese

Other spots have savings, from Farmer Boys to Hopdoddy

The thing about cheeseburgers?

Well true: There are a lot of things about cheeseburgers, at least 500, but if we're going to sing the patty-succulent praises of this savory superstar, we've got to first address the toppings.

Because a good cheeseburger?

Sure, you can enjoy it straight up, or you can go with a tower of toppings, which plenty of people do. Bacon, cheese, peppers, onions, you name it: They're tumbling off the patty by the time they reach your plate.

But what if one of the traditional toppings was found inside your patty?

Mind blown? Or at least mind extremely tempted and curious to know more?

Then be gladdened, oh mavens of this classic American dish, for National Cheeseburger Day is on Friday, Sept. 18, and Slater's 50/50 has a cheese-inside-a-patty deal happening at a few of its locations.

The basics? "On National Cheeseburger Day ONLY, guests in Pasadena, Valencia, and San Diego can order the Best Damn Bacon Cheeseburger and upgrade it with a Juicy Lucy patty (Black Canyon Angus beef stuffed with tons of melted cheese) when they mention the catchphrase 'Juicy Lucy' to the staff!"

You'll also receive a Slater's 50/50 coupon card, which can be redeemed on a future visit on a couple of deals (think a drink and a Backyard Classic Burger for ten bucks or a Backyard Classic Burger and a brew for $15).

Just be sure to use your coupon before we show 2020 the door.

But hold on: Other delicious deals and cheese-topped savings are on the around-town grill on Sept. 18, including...

A McDonald's Double Cheeseburger for fifty cents, when you order through the app...

A Big Cheese burger for two dollars at Farmer Boys from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 18...

A five-buck cheeseburger at Dog Haus, when ordered through the app...

And a complimentary extra patty, upon request, will be added to to-go orders at www.hopdoddy.com, as well as to-go and dine-in orders at Hopdoddy Playa Vista and Hopdoddy El Segundo.

Keep a "while supplies last" mindset with these deals, as you should on any foodie holiday where the savings are real.