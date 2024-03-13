Find tasty Pi Day deals on 3/14, from sweet pie to $3.14 pizza

What to Know Pi Day is March 14

Pi, the mathematical constant, begins with 3.14; some pie shops have observed March 14 in recent years via deals and giveaways

Pizzerias and pie shops often celebrate the occasion with $3.14 slices and other offers; Cake Monkey Bakery will have $3.14 slices of Cherry Almond Pie, among other flavors, at its Beverly Boulevard shop

There are wonderful things in this world, and numberful things, too, and sometimes? Those two ideas intersect in appetizing and offbeat ways.

Take Pi Day, which returns into our pie-loving worlds each March 14.

March 14 can be written as 3.14, which just happens to be the prelude to pi, the famous mathematical constant.

That quirky connection is too good for some restaurants to pass up, which is why dessert devotees and people obsessed with savory slices can often find delicious deals on March 14, or, if you prefer, 3.14.

Here are just a few, but checking in with your local pie shop or pizzeria is always advised; they may be honoring the occasion for the first time, so be sure to stop by and show them your support.

Cake Monkey Bakery is synonymous with the numberful holiday in the minds of many treat-seeking Angelenos, and on March 14, 2024? The Beverly Boulevard location will have slices for $3.14.

You'll be able to choose from some of the bakery's signature pies, including Cider Roasted Apple Pie, Blueberry Lemon Frangipane, and Brown Butter Pecan Pie.

Again, this is at the Beverly stop, and there will be a limit of two per customer.

Other tempting March 14 specials around town include a slice of Key Lime Pie and a limited-edition Hemingway's Daiquiri, created for customers ages 21 and up, at Moonlark's Dinette in DTLA. The price for the tart and tasty combo is $20.

Naughty Pie Nature, in Echo Park, has A Very Naughty Giveaway on Instagram. There are a few steps, starting with following the eatery and liking this post, pizza lovers, so read all now.

Round Table Pizza, that California-founded classic pie house, will treat its loyalty reward members who buy a large or extra-large pizza to a personal cheese pizza priced at $3.14.

Mountain Mike's is Pi-Day-ing it up on March 14; buy a 20-ounce bottled drink and enjoy a free mini pizza when ordering through the app.

Polly's Pies is the spot for a free slice (with entree, do keep in mind); there are some other nice things in the celebratory swirl, too, including a gratis slice for e-members.

And Blaze Pizza is baking $3.14 pizzas — they're 11 inches — to toast that most numberful day, March 14.