Find Tax Day Dining Deals Around Southern California

What to Know Monday, May 17 is the 2021 deadline to send in your tax returns

Some local eateries have long offered food deals on Tax Day (which, yes, is usually on or around April 15 most years)

Spend $10.40 at Farmer Boys and enjoy two Double Big Cheese Burgers

Defining the date that arrives a couple of days beyond the middle of May?

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

You might have a few longstanding associations with May 17, the sort of memories that go way, way back. It is, after all, National Cherry Cobbler Day, and National Walnut Day, too (two things that could go well together, now that we think about it).

And your mind might alight upon a May 17 graduation you once attended, since some schools are already into the caps-and-gowns scene come the fifth month.

But Tax Day? That surely belongs to April, yes?

Indeed, or at least usually, for many years gone by. But the pandemic response changed the filing date in both 2020 and 2021, giving people extra time to find the postage stamps, sign the forms, and submit their important paperwork.

Which is all to say this: May 17 is Tax Day in 2021, and a few spots around town are treating guests to some delicious deals, all to keep the energy up on this busy day.

Farmer Boys has a burger-big deal for anyone still poring over the deals of their 1040. You can score a pair of Double Big Cheese Burgers for, yes, $10.40 on May 17. Feeling peckish earlier in the day? That $10.40 price also applies to two breakfast burritos. This is happening at participating Farmer Boys. Oh yes: "Members of Farmer Boys’ Very Important Farmers (VIF) loyalty program can get an extra dose of deals by scanning their receipt on May 17th to score another Tax Day special automatically loaded into their account!" is the word, too. Yum.

SAJJ Mediterranean, in Irvine, has a "buy one, get 50% off another" deal on May 17. You'll need to use the code TAXDAY when you check out, and you can't use it in-store. What will you go for? Chicken Shwarma, a Traditional Falafel Pita, or something else? Peruse the menu now.

Holy Cow has three locations (head for Culver City, West LA, or Santa Monica), and a hearty Tax Day special for people craving a rack of ribs. In fact, that's the special: You can score a rack of ribs or a whole chicken, plus several tasty sides (think a signature side, house salad, the Famous Holy Rolls) for $29.95. Can this feed three to four people? You bet.

Louise's Trattoria on Larchmont also has a $29.95 deal happening on May 17, and it is all about the luscious, sauce-flavorful chicken or pasta choices. Order "Chicken (Parmigiana, Marsala or Picatta) OR Penne (Marinara, Arrabiata, Bolognese or Pesto) and your order will be doubled." Plus? There shall be extras, like a Caesar or house salad and Louise's Famous Focaccia Bread. Good to know? This is also described as a meal for multiple people, so think 3 to 4 at the dinner table.