Bask in Southern California's floral beauty after the Rose Parade wraps

If you inserted a thousand famous poems into a big, bulb-lined thinking machine, specifically poems about various months, and you proceeded to search for the word "flower," chances are as good as an April breeze is soft that springtime would absolutely dominate.

There's no mystery as to why: Spring and flowers are a duo as legendary as summer and sunshine or autumn and colorful leaves.

But here in Southern California, we're powerfully petal-focused as the coldest season, traditionally a flower-lite time in the poems of old, begins.

Thank the Rose Parade, that endearing and eye-catching procession that brims with fragrant and fabulous specimens, for our flowery wintertime fancies.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Flowers do abound in other places well beyond the heart of Pasadena, though, and you can find them in pretty profusion as the new year begins.

Look to The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens for all sorts of blooming beauties, though do keep in mind the San Marino landmark is closed on New Year's Day. (Advance reservations are required during this busy time, so be sure to book your spot through Jan. 5.)

South Coast Botanical Garden, that Palos Verdes Peninsula gem, is open Jan. 1; the garden's glorious flowers are a draw, but so are the massive Moreton Bay Fig trees that have long been synonymous with the 87-acre destination.

And at Descanso Gardens? It's the colorful camellia's time to shine, but if you plan on a night visit, one that takes place through Jan. 5, you may want to consider "Enchanted" tickets.

This is the lovely light display extravaganza, the illuminated evening wonderland that famously features a vast "sea" of glowing tulips just inside the entrance.

You'll want to get your "Enchanted" tickets in advance, oh yes, and if you're seeking more nighttime garden adventures, "Astra Lumina" is still shining at South Coast Botanical Garden.

Dates for the cosmic experience resume Jan. 3, keep in mind; the event is taking Jan. 1 and 2 off.

Southern California's wintry flower power isn't just found at its fabulous floral landmarks: January is when some of the early desert wildflowers begin to add pops of color to the craggy canyons and arid expanses around the region.

Keeping an eye on the social feeds of the desert state parks is always a great idea as the new year dawns.

But wait: There is actually further flower-based Tournament of Roses beauty to soak in after the Rose Parade concludes: Floatfest, an event that treats ticketed guests to a close-up look at all of the famous floats, will be on view near the end of the parade route from Jan. 1-3.