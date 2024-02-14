‘Follow Your Heart' to a new Rodeo Drive art installation

What to Know "Follow Your Heart," an art installation by Mr. Brainwash, is on view along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills

Find the oversized balloon sculptures on display through June 12, 2024

Free to see

Rodeo Drive, let it be widely and most ardently acknowledged, has plenty of charisma, or "rizz," if you prefer to tap into the nomenclature of the day.

But we'll go with straight-up Rodeo razzmatazz, a quality that the tony thoroughfare comes by quite naturally. There is, in fact, always something to admire, gape at, feel quite agog over, or simply savor: The world-famous drive just goes the dazzling distance in all of the ways.

That decades-old ability to dazzle visitors was recently upped thanks to several shiny and oversized balloon sculptures, the creations of Thierry Guetta, the acclaimed street artist who goes by the catchy handle Mr Brainwash.

"Follow Your Heart" is the name of the uplifting installation, which will be on view through June 12, 2024.

The balloon-like hearts are found along three blocks of the celebrated drive, which is located in Beverly Hills, and are free to see.

The playful pieces are hard to miss; some of the hearts, which are made of stainless steel, fiberglass, and the sort of paint used on cars, stand at nine feet tall.

"Each installation, represented by a different unique heart, shows our bond. Regardless of identity or location, the message is clear — a heart is a heart. The heart is love and you have to follow your heart," says Mr Brainwash.

"It's the good in all of us. One heart, one love."

Fans of the artist will remember the large origami sculptures that were on display in the Golden Triangle in 2023; the installation, "Imagiro," was a favorite of people strolling along Rodeo Drive.

"Mr. Brainwash's art has become a conversation piece for residents and visitors alike," said Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold.

"His unique brand is the perfect complement to the iconic character of Rodeo Drive and the City is proud to host this latest installation."

Have a heart and scroll by a few of the sweet sculptures now or visit them in person through June 12.

Mr Brainwash Production A spectacular spot for a heart-themed artwork, with the Beverly Wilshire in the background.

Mr Brainwash Productions A beautiful blue spin on the theme.