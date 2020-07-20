Forest Bathers, Find Your Peaceful Pasadena Rambles

What to Know Visit Pasadena recommendations for area nature spots

Some are free, some are ticketed and require reservations

Arlington Gardens, Descanso Gardens, LA Arboretum...

Cheeky people in other places might claim, in sassy fashion, that Los Angeles only has a forest of skyscrapers, but those who call Southern California home know that tree-filled walks do abound, even if they're not always right outside our doors.

Turning in the direction of Pasadena, and Altadena, will bring you to the trees, and into the calming concept of forest bathing.

Connecting with nature on a deeper, more philosophical level has been a long-practiced pursuit in Japan, but people around the planet have been searching for ways to "bathe" in nature's bounty more and more in recent years.

And certainly since the spring of 2020, when the pandemic impacted what was open, what closed, and how we could find peaceful places in which to unwind.

Visit Pasadena published several regional spots made for forest bathing back in 2019, and their suggestions remain more apt than ever.

Arlington Gardens made the list, that free-to-stroll space full of flowers, benches, and wish trees, too (pause to read some of the moving messages attached to the branches).

A few of the area's ticketed gardens are on the list, too, such as The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino.

If you'd like to call upon the vast and airy spot, know that tickets for the upcoming week go on sale each Tuesday, and that the indoor galleries are closed for now.

And if you've been pondering a saunter through Eaton Canyon, that waterfall-gorgeous, trail-laden wonderland of foothill fabulousness, you'll want to make a reservation ahead of time.