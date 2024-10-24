San Gabriel's free Fall Fun Festival has games, treats, and autumn joy

What to Know Fall Fun Festival

The Mission District in San Gabriel

Friday, Oct. 25

5 to 9 p.m.; 6:30-7:30 p.m. Costume Contest; 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Haunted Zone

Free admission

Register in advance for the Costume Contest and Haunted Zone entry

San Gabriel's marvelous Mission District? It's a destination that offers an authentically ethereal atmosphere on any evening of the year.

But when it is the haunting season, and Halloween is less than a week away, and the lightly eerie decorations begin to festoon the picturesque area, that autumnal atmosphere gorgeously grows.

You and your family can find that seasonal spirit in full bloom on Friday, Oct. 25 when San Gabriel's Free Fall Fun Festival returns to the Mission District.

Trunk-or-treating is one happy highlight of the twilight-y fun and people — both kids and adults — do arrive at the celebration rocking all sorts of splendid costumes.

In fact, there's a Costume Contest, but you'll want to register ahead of time via the event site.

The "Haunted Zone" will also be a big draw for guests who are 12 and older, and if you think you'd like to check out the maze — it's in Grapevine Arbor Park — you'll want to sign up beforehand (again, you can do this via a link on the festival's site).

Carnival games and a photo booth add to the charm of the popular annual event.

As do food trucks, so plan to have a snack or dinner while roaming the festival. (We did say it is a "twilight-y" to-do earlier, meaning the festivities will take place right around the time for supper, beginning at 5 o'clock.)

Free things in the fall with a festive spirit? We do adore them, especially when a handsome historical area serves as the backdrop.

Find out more now on the Fall Fun Festival, and the other cool complimentary events presented by the city, on this site.