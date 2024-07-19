Free Getty Center concerts: Go ‘Off the 405' for sublime summer sounds

What to Know "Off the 405" concerts at the Getty Center's museum courtyard; July 20, 27, and Aug. 24

Free entry; parking is additional ($25; $15 after 3 p.m.; $10 after 6 p.m.)

Choose the "Pay Once, Park Twice" deal and swing by the Getty Villa first before heading to the Getty Center; one payment covers both museums

Summer is not nearly in its "let's watch it poetically wane" phase yet — honestly, in Southern California, that cool-off period seems to commence around October — but we can agree that the first month of the official summer season is just about done.

This means that we better put a little vroom in our get-up-and-go, if we're going to go to some of the spectacular soundful staples that so fetchingly pop up on our region's summer calendar.

Such celebrated staples do run the sun-drenched gamut, but people seem to have a deep and abiding affection for free outdoor concerts, the airy extravaganzas that strum from Manhattan Village to California Plaza in DTLA, the home of Grand Performances.

And up at the Getty Center?

Fans of free concerts have been heading "Off the 405" since 2009, all to soak up shimmering night notes presented by some of the most avant-garde and music-forward acts around.

Acclaimed electronic artist Helado Negro, the diaphanous stylings of LA singer-songwriter Julia Holter, and the uplifting indie outfit Woods are all coming up in 2024; be sure to check times, details, and find more information about each artist and band on the Getty Center site.

The series debuted in June this year, then took a short break. Now there are two consecutive shows to enjoy starting on July 20 — well, on consecutive Saturdays — and the final performance of the season, which takes the stage Aug. 24.

Entry is free, but parking does have a fee.

If you arrive later, the price does drop a bit — it's $10 after 6 p.m. — but there is the "Pay Once, Park Twice" deal for those attendees hoping to call upon the Getty Villa before heading to the Getty Center for "Off the 405."

Read up on parking reservations, the concert series, and everything that's on view at the museum at the Getty Center's online HQ right now.