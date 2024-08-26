A free Pasadena Humane event spotlights pet training classes and socialization

What to Know Pet Training Open House at Pasadena Humane

Sept. 7 from noon to 2 p.m.

Free but please RSVP; do note that "pets must stay home" for the event

"What's My Dog Thinking" and other class demonstrations are on the schedule

An open house, the sort of get-to-know-us event that take place at local businesses, can be a great way to bone-up on a place's many excellent offerings.

And bone-up, pet people shall, when Pasadena Humane holds a two-hour to-do focused on the organization's pet-training classes.

Fido fans are invited to the Raymond Avenue center on Saturday, Sept. 7 starting at noon for the free Open House. But here's an important consideration to keep in mind: While the happening will be very pet-centric, your own pets must stay home.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

You, however, will stay engaged and busy, as the line-up of presentations during the Open House is full-to-packed.

"What's My Dog Thinking?" is the intriguing name of one session — you'll learn about reading body language — while "Cafe Canines" is all about dog socialization, an important topic for every Lassie-loving human.

Cats and kittens, too, will be in the spotlight, and everyone is invited to bring questions they have to the on-site trainers, who will be there to chat with attendees on all sorts of training topics.

"Having a well-trained and well-behaved dog is important for many reasons; from walking down the street to enjoying lunch on an outdoor patio, even to finding housing," says Dia DuVernet, President & CEO of Pasadena Humane.

"I encourage anyone with a dog or cat to come to the Open House to find out about our offerings and find one that is right for you and your pet."

An agility demonstration is on the roster, as well as a chance to visit the center's Behavior and Training rooms.

As mentioned, entry is free but you'll want to RSVP; you can do so here.