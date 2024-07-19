Shakespeare in the Park's free themed nights cast a sweet spell

What to Know "Shakespeare in the Park 2024" presented by the Independent Shakespeare Co.

Free; "As You Like It" frolics, on select nights, through Sept. 1

Several special audience events, including a pre-show family workshop July 21, festoon the schedule

"All the world's a stage" are, without quibble, some of the most famous words spoken in "As You Like It," the sweet sylvan adventure penned by William Shakespeare.

But what sort of high jinks take place adjacent to a real-life stage, specifically an open-air stage where the frolicsome foibles of "As You Like It" mirthfully unfold?

The answer, in short, is "bunches of stuff."

That's not very Shakespearean of us — "bunches of stuff" can be worded far more wittily — but the gleeful goings-on at Shakespeare in the Park truly deserve a big and boisterous term like "bunches."

The free theater series, presented by the Independent Shakespeare Co., alights near the Old Zoo at Griffith Park over several nights each summer. And, indeed, you guessed it: "As You Like It" is the comedic confection treading the boards in 2024.

But beyond the stage and you'll see more: More to do, more to join, more to savor.

In short: Bunches of stuff, all created to delight, and draw in, enthusiastic audience members.

The theatrical troupe is known for weaving wonderful happenings through its schedule each season, and a number of notable events are coming up.

The "Players in the Park" workshop, created for families or anyone who'd like to know more about the "characters, plot, and artistic choices" of the play, will pop up before the show July 21.

Other special and sparkly-of-heart nights will soon glitter at the leafy Griffith Park glen, including the Artistic Director's Salon July 27, a chance to dress in your quirky cottagecore best Aug. 1, Pride Night Aug. 9, and a dressy "Swingin' Soiree" Aug. 17.

The colorful calendar, which details each event and what to expect, is listed on this page.

And should we break out one more rousing "huzzah" over the fact that these audience-centered events, and the celebrated play, too, are free to attend?

"Huzzah" we shall say, yet again, as we love upon this summertime gem and all of the free fun it brings to Southern California's theater-loving community.