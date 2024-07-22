Join a free sloth soirée at the La Brea Tar Pits

What to Know Sloths Summer Night at the Tar Pits

Friday, July 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum

Free but be sure to RSVP in advance via the event site

What did the ancient sloths, the colossal critters that famously roamed the area that is now known as the Miracle Mile, do on a summer evening during the Ice Age?

We're extremely certain that they didn't show up at their buddy's house with a stack of vinyl records (not invented yet) and a pint of ice cream (ditto).

Nor did they hit the local cinema (same same, not invented) or the trendiest restaurant patio in town (we're repeating ourselves, but trendy restaurant patios were still several thousand years in the future when the Ice Age animals existed).

But we contemporary champions of the ancient sloth are free to decide what we're going to do on a summer evening. And if the event we're considering is A) free and B) involves Ice Age sloths, DJ music, food trucks, and cool museum explorations?

We're not even going to claws, er, pause here for effect: We're there.

The "there" is the La Brea Tar Pits, of course, which will present Sloths Summer Night July 26.

While the giant sloths of yore — and when we say "yore" we're talking thousands of years ago — will understandably not be present at their own party, a real living sloth of today, not yesteryear, will make a cute cameo, courtesy of the Wildlife Learning Center in Sylmar.

Free museum entry, educational exhibits, scientists talks, neato puppets, food trucks, and a DJ presentation intriguingly titled "Slow Jams and Summer Anthems presented by Mike C. Music" will add a kick-back flavor to the night.

It needn't be said but say it, we shall: A kick-back approach is the only acceptable approach to celebrating sloths at a sloth-focused festivity. The modern sloth is beloved for its commitment to kick-back-a-tude and we must respect that, even within our human-centered happenings.

For more information, and to RSVP — again, the event is free, but do let the museum know you'll be there — visit this site.