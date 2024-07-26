Free and full of good vibes: KCRW Summer Nights at Union Station

What to Know Metro Arts Presents KCRW Summer Nights at Union Station

Saturday, July 27 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Free entry, but do RSVP

Southern California has sizable spaces, spaces with history, spaces that are important, regal rooms of grandeur, and locations that have provided the spectacular settings of cinema's most marvelous and fantastical films.

Only a few places possess impressive crossover in these areas, the destinations that are regal and capacious and historical and cinematically famous.

The Ticket Concourse at Union Station, a real-world Art Deco fantasia straight from the silver screen, qualifies on all of these fabulous fronts. You can visit it on any visit to the transportation hub, but the chance to dance there is rare.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Except, however, when ebullient events like KCRW Summer Nights set up the turntables inside the Ticket Concourse.

That's happening over four festive hours July 27 thanks to Metro Arts, the cultural powerhouse behind the evening bash.

LA's own South Hill Experiment is in the soundful spotlight as are DJs Raul Campos and SiLVA.

As with so many memorable Metro Arts-helmed events, this summer-fun dance-it-out is totally free to attend, no ticket required. But providing an RSVP to let the Metro Arts people know you'll be there?

That would be super-nice; you can do so here.