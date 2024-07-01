LA Zoo's ‘Roaring Nights,' and other evening events, will be back

What to Know Roaring Nights at the Los Angeles Zoo return on July 13 and Sept. 14

Brew at the LA Zoo: A Sip & Stroll Event is Aug. 3

Zoo Friday Nights will shimmer Aug. 9, 16, 23, and 30; the event is open to all ages

We know those oh-so-catchy names for groups of animals — a flamboyance of flamingos, a streak of tigers, a colony of koalas, and so forth — but what might we call a collection of zoo-based events created specifically for adult fans?

We will go with "a merriment of celebrations," at least until another catchy collective name can be found.

And a merriment of celebrations is just what is ahead for the Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens, a place that has long welcomed its grown-up guests for a few nights of revelry during the warmer months.

The well-koala'd, fabulously flamingo'd, and super-furry destination just revealed its slate of 2024 summer evening parties, which will take place on select nights in July and August.

Up first? "Roaring Nights" will return on July 13, with live yacht rock in tow, courtesy of the AstroYachts. Adult sips will be for sale, and bites, too, but don't fret if you miss the boat on this one: It will be back Sept. 13 with Flashback Heart Attack for a night of '80s ditties and late-summer frolicking.

"Brew at the LA Zoo: A Sip & Stroll Event" is a foam-centered festivity, one that highlights several excellent local breweries. Craft beers, as well as spirits and mocktails, are on the Aug. 3 line-up, as well as eats from a number of food trucks (the vittles are available for an additional price). The tune shall be DJ-fied and "pop-up keeper talks" will put the focus on some resident critters.

And up in August? "Zoo Friday Nights," which happens almost every Friday night of the month — except for Aug. 2, keep in mind — and all ages are welcome. A family dance party is on the schedule, as well as interactive education stations. Games, too, will keep those summer-style vibes vibrant.

For tickets and details for the animal park's "merriment" of celebrations this summer, soar by the Los Angeles Zoo's online HQ now.