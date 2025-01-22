Help the families of Pali High at Santa Monica Pier's monthly ‘Locals' Night'

What to Know Locals' Night at Santa Monica Pier

Thursday, Jan. 23

3:30 to 10 p.m.

Free

Classic cars, DJ music, story time, and other activities

Attendees are encouraged to bring gift cards to local Santa Monica shops; all gift cards will be donated to the families of Palisades Charter High School (Pali High)

Your favorite go-to corner boutique in Santa Monica, the one with the colorful puzzles, eye-catching earrings, and softest lounge-around pants?

Or the restaurant you obsess over, the easygoing hangout making the fluffiest pancakes?

You've likely shared these special places with your pals, all to give the local gems some much-deserved love. In fact, you've probably given the love to lots of stores and eateries around area, the panache-packed places that bring personality to their blocks, streets, and neighborhoods.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The free evening will focus on helping the families of Pali High; enjoy the monthly pier party Jan. 23.

Here's a way to take that love further while helping the fire-impacted families of Pali High: The monthly Locals' Night at Santa Monica Pier is asking that attendees pick up a gift card or two — think "shop small" spots and restaurants around the city — before stopping by Jan. 23.

The gift cards will be given to "families in need" from the Palisades area.

The always-free-to-join event actually starts in the afternoon and will feature DJ tunes, cookies, story fun, classic cars on display, and other uplifting activities.

Help "make a real difference," and spend some sweet time with friends and neighbors you haven't yet met, at this monthly to-do; the complimentary celebration is on each third Thursday through May at the world-famous pier.

California Live’s Jessica Vilchis sits down with Dr. Sarah Cortright, OC-based veterinarian, who explains how protecting our animals and being prepared during these unprecedented wildfires will ensure their health and happiness for years to come.