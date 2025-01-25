The Gamble House is collecting books for fire-impacted locals

What to Know Open House

Gamble House in Pasadena

Sunday, Jan. 26

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Entry to the landmark is free

A crane origami station and music (from 11 a.m. to noon) are on the schedule

Visitors are invited to arrive with new or gently used children's, young adult, and/or adult books to donate to people displaced by the fires

The house is a donation site for "Pasadena Donation for All," the "grassroots organization striving to provide supportive aid to, and political advocacy for, the unhoused of San Gabriel Valley"

The Gamble House is very much a real-world location, a grand Arts & Crafts vision that has stood at 4 Westmoreland Place in Pasadena for well over a century.

But to many fans, the distinctive building possesses a fanciful and beautifully bookish quality, making the famous manse seem as if it was born in the poetic pages of a romantic novel.

Storytellers have found that fantasy element in the landmark before — the house did play Doc Brown's house in "Back to the Future" — but an upcoming book-centered event taking place Jan. 26 is very much about the here and the now.

Rather, the event is about helping out, and giving back, in the here and now, which is always the best time to do both.

The Gamble House recently sent out an important call to action: Book donations are requested, either new or gently used, to help those people who've lost homes and their treasured items in the fires.

The Mutual Aid Book Drive will gather those novels, biographies, art books, picture books, and all books during the three-hour happening, which will take place on the final Sunday in January from 11 a.m. to 2 o'clock.

You're also invited to donate money to the cause, if you'd like, and if you have been displaced by the fires?

Please feel free to stop by and "shop" the complimentary pop-up; your book finds are yours to take.

The Gamble House is also holding a Community Open House, which means you can peek inside the handsome structure without a ticket or reservation.

Do you have a few books to give? Or can you stop by a local bookshop and purchase a popular or timeless book or two to donate?

Find out more about the Community Open House, a happening that hopes to provide opportunities of "creativity, community, and connection" over three peaceful hours.