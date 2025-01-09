Burbank

A creative Burbank hangout, known for tea and games, draws the community close

Geeky Tea & Games is waiving fees and welcoming anyone who needs somewhere to gather.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Geeky Tea & Games has long been a place where people dreamed, bargained, joined adventures, and created new worlds.

But when the world that we're in is extraordinarily challenging, and the threats are critical, the Burbank game store effortlessly steps into the compassionate fold, as it has done before.

While several places are shuttered or regrouping in the face of the ongoing fires in Southern California, Geeky Teas & Games has invited people to stop by and find comfort in community.

Or, yes, even simply charge a phone, something that many Southern Californians are seeking to do in the face of the widespread power outages.

"As of this message our doors are open, and will remain so long as we have power," read a statement posted to social media on the afternoon of Jan 8.

"Our lights are on currently, and if you need to charge your phone, be with friends, or just be in a safe place with electricity we will be here."

"We will not be charging our usual entrance fee for use of our space today. If anything changes we will update everyone."

"Stay safe out there, Los Angeles and beyond. We're thinking of you."

Geeky Teas & Games, which moved into its spacious digs at 900 W. Alameda Avenue in Burbank in 2024, is also known for a creative selection of fine and whimsical teas.

It has been a gamer go-to for gathering, good times, and getting through difficult events together for several years, with engaging happenings and imaginative pop-ups regularly dotting its schedule.

If you're in Burbank and lacking a charge, stop by, chat with a few new friends, and find solace in a place that empathetically embraces community. The store is open through 10 p.m. Jan. 8; other details, dates, hours, and fees are listed on its site.

