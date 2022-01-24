Get ‘Hamilton' Tickets at This Pop-up Pantages Blood Drive

What to Know Community Week at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre

The blood drive is on Jan. 24 and 27; give blood and receive a pair of "Hamilton" tickets (an appointment to donate is required)

A food drive is scheduled for Jan. 24, while a vaccination and booster clinic will happen on Jan. 28; participants will be entered in a VIP "Hamilton" ticket drawing

Mondays?

The first day of the week can often take a lot of heat from us, and understandably so, especially if we're not ready to enter a busier mode, one that's distinctly different from the slow-it-down weekend life we've just enjoyed living.

But Mondays also have a newness to them, a fresh spirit, and we can view them as a chance to make a difference, do some good, and maybe find some new opportunities, too, especially when we give back to the community.

And "community" is front and center at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre as the final full week of January 2022 kicks off.

For the venerable venue, which has been hosting "Hamilton" for a number of months (with some virus-related hiatuses), is holding a "Community Week," a multi-day event that will have several important elements.

Here's one that is truly kind, and also involves a complimentary "Hamilton" ticket: A two-day blood drive, which will happen on the Monday and Thursday of Community Week.

The focus is simple: Donate blood on Jan. 24 or 27 and receive a pair of tickets to see "Hamilton" before it concludes its engagement later in March. Important to note: You'll need to make an appointment to donate blood.

But the coming together and giving back has more dimensions during the "Hamilton"-focused happening: There's a food drive on Jan. 24, and a vaccination and booster clinic on Jan. 28.

Donate food, and/or get vaccinated or boostered, and you'll be entered into a drawing for free "Hamilton" tickets. ("Walk-ups are welcome" at the vaccination clinic.)

Oh yes, and "VIP" is attached to this particular giveaway, making it a special treat, indeed.

For all the details on donating blood and the free tickets

For vaccination and booster information, and more on the food drive donations, and the drawing for VIP tickets