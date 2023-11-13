Gingerbread builders, it's almost time to enter ‘Southern California's largest' competition

What to Know The Science of Gingerbread competition at Discovery Cube OC and LA

Imaginative gingerbread houses will be on view from Nov. 18 through Jan. 7, 2024

The submission period runs from Nov. 18 through Dec. 3; check out the three award categories on the Discovery Cube site

You won't find gingerbread stocked on the "building materials" aisle at your local home fix-it shop, but it is accurate to say that, come November and December, plenty of people are creating all sorts of sublime structures with the snacky stuff.

Of course, these bite-sized buildings and cute casas are made for the top of the table, not a sizable real-life lot.

Where, though, can you go to show off your gingerbread-inspired prowess? Or if you've got a kid who loves to try a gingerbread-centered challenge come the holidays, is there a place made for displaying their whimsical work of art?

There is: Discovery Cube. The scintillating center for science learning has, in fact, become a glad-hearted go-to for all things sweet 'n spicy during the sparkliest season, a spirit that finds full expression during the "Science of Gingerbread" competition.

Billed as "Southern California's LARGEST gingerbread competition," the snapshot-ready showdown will materialize at both the OC and LA museums in the days soon to come.

Registration is now open and, very soon, you'll be able to swing by and gingerly drop off your gingerbread gem. Submissions open on Nov. 18 and close on Dec. 3, 2023.

There are three award categories to consider before you grease your cake pans and line up the tiny decorative candies: Winter Wonderland, World of Science (which, yep, finds inspiration in STEM), and It's a Small World.

The Discovery Cube team invites entrants in the final category to "Share Your Best Cultural Holiday Traditions" when creating their gingerbread wonders.

There are a few applicant categories to ponder, too, starting with the "Youth 5 and Under" division. Everything you need to know is included on the site, from rules to registration information.

Just be sure you choose the Discovery Cube near you when entering or the museum your family loves to call upon most frequently; there's one in Santa Ana and a center in Sylmar.

The competition has "up to $3,500 in prizes!" reveals the site.

You can also find photos of past entries if you're seeking some enlightenment and encouragement before the baking process begins.

But you say you'd simply like to visit after Nov. 18 but before Jan. 7 to admire the gingerbread creations? There's no need to construct and enter a gingerbread house in order to enjoy the inventive display: Entries will be on view to those who stop by Discovery Cube OC or Discovery Cube LA during the holidays.

Eager to connect with more Christmassy happenings and winter-wonderful goings-on at both Discovery Cube locations? Find out more about Holidays at the Cube now.