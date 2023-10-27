Give back at ‘Spooky Sunday,' a huge Halloween-themed community service event

What to Know Big Sunday's 14th annual "Spooky Sunday" is on Sunday, Oct. 29 at Wilshire Crest Elementary School; noon to 2 p.m.

Billed as one of the country's "largest Halloween community service events," the daytime party will treat kids and their families to a fun seasonal celebration

Volunteers are needed; show up in a fun costume, decorate your car, and distribute treats

Halloween is thrilling when you are a child, and Halloween Eve has its excellent points, too.

But Halloween Eve Eve, otherwise known as Oct. 29, may be the best moment in the month.

For Halloween is close, but not too close, and you can still savor the sweetnesses of the season before the rush of the month's final day arrives (and the delicious anticipation is done).

And when Oct. 29 happens to be a Sunday? You can bet that plenty of Halloween-themed happenings will pop up around town, including one that has long held the holiday happiness of youngsters in mind.

It's Big Sunday's Spooky Sunday community event, a goodie-filled gathering that will take place in 2023 at Wilshire Crest Elementary School.

"Several nonprofits and their constituent families will be hosted at this very popular and fun annual event designed to safely bring Halloween to underserved children," shares the event organizers.

"Big Sunday hopes to give the children and their families, (many of whom might not otherwise get a similar opportunity, particularly during these very tough economic times), a chance to enjoy the fun and festive holiday of Halloween with the community."

This is the 14th annual outing for the cheerful trunk-or-treat-tacular, and, as in past years, volunteers are needed to give out goodies from their cars. And for sure: Decorating your car for the occasion is always recommended, as is dressing up in costume.

People interested in volunteering can sign up through the Big Sunday site or email info@bigsunday.org.

The trunk-or-treating isn't the only delightful draw; fortune tellers, a photo booth, a dance party, carnival games, and a haunted tunnel will be some of the other eeky additions to the spirited scene.

Door of Hope, Vista Village, and several other organizations will participate; you can find out more at the Big Sunday site.

The team behind the annual celebration also shares that costumes for the kids and their families "were donated and distributed" by local nonprofits ahead of time.

If you can't make it to Wilshire Crest to play a part in the trunk-or-treating, you can donate to Big Sunday to help events like Spooky Sunday and the other holiday-fun happenings that the give-back group so kind-heartedly plans for the local community, year after year.