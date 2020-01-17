Giving Back on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

What to Know Monday, Jan. 20 (though some projects may happen over the weekend before MLK Day)

Beautification projects, clothing drive, more

Jan. 20 is a fee-free day in the national parks, and many people will volunteer at a favorite destination

"Make It a Day On, Not a Day Off" is the stirring call to action behind the 25th annual MLK Day of Service.

It's an occasion that will see thousands of volunteers joining a number of community-improving, life-enhancing, world-bettering projects in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy of connection and understanding.

Those projects in 2020 will include a host of happenings, including the painting of murals, the building of benches, and other much-needed tasks.

Would you like to play an important part in the day?

Start here, and learn more about MLK Days of Service in East LA, West Hollywood, Orville Wright Middle School, and other places around the region.

Be sure to double-check the date of the project that interests you, and see if you'll be participating on Saturday, Jan. 18 or on the day itself, which is Jan. 20 in 2020.

There are other organizations also hosting volunteer opportunities, so see if your local church or group has something in the works.

Volunteers will gather at Big Sunday on Melrose Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 20 for the 8th annual Clothing Drive & Community Breakfast.

If you'd like to help out at the Big Sunday event, you'll be sorting clothes, and counting them, too.

Would you love to donate some clothing to the drive?

"New and gently-used work clothes, casual clothes, and athletic wear needed," is the word, as well as new underwear and new socks.

And if you'd like to volunteer in a national park, Jan. 20 is a fee-free day, at least in the 100+ parks that charge a fee to enter.

There'll be a number of give-back goings-on at several parks, so check the schedule at your favorite destination to see if you'll be picking up litter, painting benches, or spiffying well-loved areas.