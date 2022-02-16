Glow Tubing in Big Bear Is Pure Winter Whimsy

What to Know Big Bear Snow Play in Big Bear Lake

Glow Tubing is available on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 to 9 p.m., as well as holidays (nighttime tubing will be open ahead of Presidents Day, on Sunday, Feb. 20)

$40; children 36" to 42" tall can tube for $25 (but must share a tube with an adult)

Snow-like scenes filled the feeds of Southern Californians on Feb. 15, 2022, from the frosty lawn of the Tournament of Roses to Altadena hillsides covered in cold swaths of icy pellets.

Hail, of course, and not traditional flakes created the chilly vistas around some of our region's lower elevations, but a few inches of snow did fall in several of our regional mountain communities.

And if you're in the snow, er, know, you're aware that wintry recreation is continuing in many of those towns, even as spring sits just over a month out.

One of those places?

It's Big Bear Snow Play, which has become a go-to for tubing enthusiasts, as well as a place that's synonymous with mid-week deals for first responders and military members (those are called Badge Days, and they're happening now).

The bundle-up bastion of cold-weather fun-having offers another twist on tubing, though, for those people who like to go "wheeee" after the sun has set. It's Glow Tubing, and it is whooshing down the Big Bear Snow Play hill, every Friday and Saturday night, from 5 to 9 o'clock, as well as holidays.

The price to join this nighttime pastime? It's the same as daytime tubing, so, yep, 40 bucks.

The difference? The tube-ready slope, billed as "the longest snow tubing hill in Southern California," is illuminated by colorful lights, while the Magic Carpet, which gives tubers a lift back up the incline, is awash in playful hues.

And speaking of the aforementioned holidays, Glow Tubing will happen on Sunday, Feb. 20, just ahead of the Monday holiday, which is Presidents Day.