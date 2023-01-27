Glow Tubing Is Adding Night-Bright Fun to Big Bear Snow Play

What to Know Friday and Saturday evenings

$40; $25 for a Small Child Ticket

Big Bear Snow Play's winter fun usually lasts through Easter, but check before going

Another whoosh of wintertime is ready to bring the brrr back to Southern California, with some substantial snowfall expected for the mountains.

It's a forecast that can remind us that the time to find wintry outings is beginning to wain. True, February could still deliver a frosty wallop, but the evenings are getting brighter, and flowers, here and there, are beginning to bloom.

So if you've had "glow tubing" on your longtime list, the must-do round-up that features all of the fun adventures you and the kids plan to take? Then you should best find your way to Big Bear Snow Play, a spunky spot that has become synonymous with the outdoor, under-the-stars experience.

Bending Energy Photography

Snow Play's tubing slope is lit with colorful lights while the Magic Carpet, which is the ride tubing buffs take to the top, boasts its own glow.

Primary colors make a strong showing in the illumination, but so does black light. As for the dates to connect with this colorful fun? Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays, too (but do confirm that glow tubing is happening before you go).

Of course, if heading up to the Big Bear area after the sun sets isn't quite in your plans, but you're still longing to glide down a chilly hillside and feel that wintertime wind on your cheeks, take note: Snow Play also offers daytime tubing, too.

But wait not: This all wraps by Easter, usually, so best find your friends and family members, the ones who've been talking about glow tubing for years, and make for the recreational destination.