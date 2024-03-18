Griffith Observatory will greet spring's start with a pair of cosmic talks

What to Know Spring arrives in the northern hemisphere at 8:06 p.m. local time on March 19, 2024

Griffith Observatory will hold a talk at local noon (12:50 to 1:05 p.m.) at the Gottlieb Transit Corridor and sunset (6:50 to 7:05 p.m.) on the West Terrace

Both talks are "weather permitting," so check the observatory's social media to find out about any updates or cancelations

The enchanting words "path of totality" are dancing across our daydreams these days, as are all of the ethereal elements of the coming solar eclipse.

True, California will not be treated to the total show on April 8 but, as it so wonderfully does, an approaching eclipse can prompt many of us, whether we're living in a partial or total path, to ponder astronomical topics more deeply.

Take, for example, a major astronomical event that's happening sooner than the solar eclipse: the start of spring.

The vernal equinox, while synonymous with sunbeams, flowers, butterflies, and ladybugs in the minds of many earthlings, is also about space. It concerns the tilt of our planet, our nearest star, and other matters that are rather larger in size, and some less poetic types might argue scope, than a ladybug.

(A ladybug would certainly disagree with that statement, which we humbly acknowledge, so let us also acknowledge that ladybugs and stars have important roles to play in the ongoing saga of our universe.)

If a lack of fascinating tidbits about what happens when spring springs into our warmth-loving worlds has long "bugged" you, there's a perfect and pay-nothing way to solve it: By visiting Griffith Observatory for a short and informative talk about the new season and "how the position of the setting Sun changes with the seasons."

Way. Cool. (As if "way cool" could adequately sum up the epic grandeur of our nearest star, but say it, with enthusiasm, we must.)

The next season kicks off on the evening of March 19, but the staff-led talks will happen earlier in the day at the hilltop landmark, with one scheduled for local noon (that's 12:50 p.m.) and another at sunset, so just about ten minutes ahead of 7 o'clock.

Everything at Griffith Observatory also falls under the header of "way cool," just about anyone will agree, but something to note if you visit on March 19? "Inscribed lines in the West Terrace show exactly where the Sun will set on the equinox," shares the event page.

Get up on all of the way-cool-ness of spring's start and Griffith Observatory, now: Beam by this page pronto.

And if you do plan on viewing the April 8 eclipse, the observatory can help again: The all-important eclipse glasses are available for purchase in the Stellar Emporium.